Explained | BEST employees' indefinite strike: Why they are protesting, key demands, and how will it affect your commute

<p>Employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking went on an indefinite strike on Friday, with public transport services across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> facing disruptions and causing inconvenience to hundreds of thousands of commuters.</p><p>The employees involved in the strike reportedly prevented buses from leaving the depots, forcing people to rely on alternative modes of transport, such as auto rickshaws, taxis, app-based cabs and the Metro, to reach their destinations.</p><p>BEST is the city's second-largest public transport provider after the suburban railway, carrying around 25 lakh passengers daily through its bus services. It also supplies electricity to more than 10 lakh consumers in central and south Mumbai.</p>.Mumbai civic bus services likely to be hit as BEST employee unions announce indefinite strike.<p>BEST Workers' Union leader Ranganath Satavase said, "Those who retired did not get their money since 2022, the waitlisted workers are not getting even the minimum wages, so it is the responsibility of the administration, the government to pay that."</p><p>"The issue is coming up that all the depots will be developed on PPP model, development on PPP model means the government is promising to give them on rent for 99 years, so in such a situation, whether this BEST will run or not, this worry is troubling the workers, regarding the demands that this budget of BEST should be merged with the budget of the Municipal Corporation, we will move forward with it. It has been decided that BEST workers will be going on strike," he added.</p>.Video of people sleeping on Versova beach in Mumbai to beat the heat goes viral.<p><strong>Why BEST employees launched strike? </strong></p><p>Employees raised demands regarding the merger of BEST's budget with that of the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation), implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for the 2016-2026 period, a one-time settlement of legal dues of retired employees, abolition of contractual arrangements in the transport and electricity departments, and absorption of wet-lease bus workers into BEST.</p><p>The strike commenced despite an ad-interim order passed by an industrial court restraining employees from resorting to a strike and the Maharashtra government's invocation of the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA), which prohibits the disruption of essential services, <em>PTI</em> reported.</p><p>Various clips have emerged on social media showing the impact of the strike on commuters, as crowds faced uncertainty during peak hours. </p>.<p>The BEST undertaking is yet to issue an official statement on the exact impact of the strike, which has been called by the BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti, a joint action committee comprising 12 unions.</p><p>The civic undertaking currently operates around 2,700 buses, most of which are hired from private operators on a wet-lease basis.</p><p>Mumbai police have warned that legal action would be taken against anyone obstructing public transport services, damaging BEST property or preventing willing employees from reporting for duty.</p><p>The Shramik Utkarsh Sabha and the BEST Kamgar Union, which represent a section of BEST employees, have distanced themselves from the agitation, saying discussions with the administration and the state government were underway to resolve workers' grievances.</p><p>(<em>with PTI inputs</em>)</p>