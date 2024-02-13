Explained | How the Maratha identity came into being

The watershed moment in the crystallization of the Maratha identity came under the regime of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the 17th century. Shivaji's vision of 'Hindavi Swarajya' (Hindu self-rule) galvanised disparate Maratha clans under a common cause, transcending caste and class barriers. Through his military campaigns and administrative innovations, Shivaji not only challenged the hegemony of the Mughal Empire but also fostered a sense of unity and pride among his followers, laying the groundwork for the emergence of the Maratha Empire.

Following Shivaji's demise, the Maratha Empire reached its zenith under the leadership of the Peshwas in the 18th century. The Peshwas, as prime ministers of the Maratha confederacy, extended Maratha influence across vast swathes of the Indian subcontinent through a combination of military conquests and diplomatic manoeuvering. This period witnessed the consolidation of Maratha power and the proliferation of Maratha culture and institutions, further solidifying the Maratha identity.

The decline of the Maratha Empire in the late 18th century ushered in a period of transition for the Maratha community. With the advent of British colonial rule, Maratha leaders navigated the intricacies of colonial politics, often collaborating with or resisting British authority.

Despite the political upheavals of colonial and post-colonial India, the Maratha identity endured, rooted in the collective memory of past glories and struggles. Maratha leaders played pivotal roles in the freedom struggle against the British Raj, contributing to the nationalist movement and advocating for socio-political reforms.

In conclusion, from its humble beginnings as an agrarian community to its zenith as a formidable empire, the Maratha identity has come a long way.