EY employee's death: Maharashtra labour dept official inspects at firm's Pune office

Pune: A Maharashtra labour department official on Monday inspected the office of Ernst & Young (EY) here on the directions of the Central government over the death of a woman chartered accountant.

Anna Sebastian Perayil (26) allegedly died due to work stress four months into joining the firm in Pune. Following her death, Sebastian's mother wrote to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani alleging that the workload and extended working hours took a toll on her daughter. The firm, however, denied the allegations.

The Keralite, who passed her CA exams in 2023, died in July.