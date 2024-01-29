Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar to speak with Chhagan Bhujbal over his concerns on OBC quota

His comments came against the backdrop of the draft notification issued by the government accepting the demands of Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange regarding the issuance of Kunbi caste (OBC) certificates to the "sage soyre" (blood relatives) of Marathas.

He also said the government's decision (on Kunbi certificate notification) is not a blanket one.

Fadnavis reiterated that the existing quota of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) won't be diluted in any situation, a day after Bhujbal announced protests against the notification.

The draft notification was issued following negotiations with Jarange, stating that blood relatives of a Maratha person, who has records to show that he belongs to the agrarian Kunbi community, would also be recognised as Kunbi (OBC sub-caste).

Queried on the same issue, Pawar said, "In a democracy, everyone has different opinion. CM Shinde took a decision on Maratha reservation and tried to reach a solution. (Deputy CM Fadnavis) Devendraji has said he will talk to Bhujbal."

"He (Fadnavis) has said he does not feel injustice has been done to anybody. I too feel the same. Give me some time, I will speak to him (Bhujbal)," the senior NCP leader added.

Asked about Bhujbal's statement that the party and government should decide whether to keep him with them, Pawar said it is an internal matter of the party.