Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar to speak with Chhagan Bhujbal over his concerns on OBC quota

Nagpur, Jan 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said he would allay the concerns of his cabinet colleague Chhagan Bhujbal over the OBC quota issue in view of the draft notification on the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas.
Without specifically mentioning the notification, Fadnavis said the government would make amendments if necessary.
The second Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, also stated on Monday that he would talk to his party and cabinet colleague Bhujbal on the latter's opposition to the state government's decision on Maratha quota.
His comments came against the backdrop of the draft notification issued by the government accepting the demands of Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange regarding the issuance of Kunbi caste (OBC) certificates to the "sage soyre" (blood relatives) of Marathas.
He also said the government's decision (on Kunbi certificate notification) is not a blanket one.
Fadnavis reiterated that the existing quota of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) won't be diluted in any situation, a day after Bhujbal announced protests against the notification.
The draft notification was issued following negotiations with Jarange, stating that blood relatives of a Maratha person, who has records to show that he belongs to the agrarian Kunbi community, would also be recognised as Kunbi (OBC sub-caste).
Queried on the same issue, Pawar said, "In a democracy, everyone has different opinion. CM Shinde took a decision on Maratha reservation and tried to reach a solution. (Deputy CM Fadnavis) Devendraji has said he will talk to Bhujbal."
"He (Fadnavis) has said he does not feel injustice has been done to anybody. I too feel the same. Give me some time, I will speak to him (Bhujbal)," the senior NCP leader added.
Asked about Bhujbal's statement that the party and government should decide whether to keep him with them, Pawar said it is an internal matter of the party.
"The government's stand on the Maratha reservation is a very balanced one. In any situation, we won't allow any injustice to happen to OBCs," Fadnavis told reporters at Nagpur airport.
He said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is very clear that the government would protect the OBC quota.
"No injustice will be done to OBCs till the BJP is in power. If a situation arises wherein OBCs feel their interests are not protected, I will speak to my higher-ups," he added.
Fadnavis said he would reach out to Bhujbal and address his concerns.
"Bhujbal should share his objections and concerns about any injustice to OBCs. We will make necessary changes or amendments. Prime facie, this decision (Kunbi certificate notification) is not a blanket one. It is mainly about how can (Marathas) with (Kunbi) records get the OBC certificate smoothly," the BJP leader said.
Bhujbal, who belongs to the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, on Sunday, announced the staging of protests on February 1 outside the residences of MLAs, MPs and tehsildars against the state government's decision regarding the Maratha quota. He had said a resolution was passed at a meeting of OBC leaders chaired by him for the cancellation of the draft published by the chief minister on January 26, wherein demands of Jarange were accepted.
Meanwhile, Fadnavis said the government has initiated a process regarding the Maratha reservation and the State Backward Class Commission is doing its job.
"We should keep patience," the Deputy CM added.