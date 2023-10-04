Fadnavis claims President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra with Sharad Pawar's consent

In a statement that snowballed into a political issue, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that it was NCP supremo Sharad Pawar who had suggested President’s Rule in Maharashtra after the fractured mandate in the October 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls.

“It was Sharad Pawar who suggested that President’s Rule be imposed in Maharashtra. At that time, the NCP and the BJP were in talks for government formation,” Fadnavis said, speaking about the chain of events after the Shiv Sena broke ties with the BJP.

“However, Pawar later backed out from the arrangement,” said Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, while participating in a conclave of a national media house.