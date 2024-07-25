Fadnavis-Deshmukh war of words snowballs into major row in Maharashtra

Deshmukh claims that he was being pressured by Fadnavis, the then Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly to frame the Thackeray family and other big leaders of the MVA.

“Around three years ago, Fadnavis sent a person to me and asked me to write four affidavits. I was asked to make written allegations against (then Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackeray, (then minister) Aaditya Thackeray, (then Deputy Chief Minister) Ajit Pawar, and (then minister) Anil Parab. Fadnavis sent the affidavits and asked me to sign them. I was told that if I did this, then neither ED nor CBI would come after me,” Deshmukh said.

However, a rattled Fadnavis responded and launched a vehement attack on Deshmukh.

“Deshmukh should know that I have multiple pieces of audio-visual evidence of his comments about Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar. If false accusations are levelled against me, I will have no choice but to make this evidence public,” said Fadnavis, who is now the Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister.

MVA leader and Thackeray aide Sanjay Raut lashed out at the BJP saying that Deshmukh was sent to jail as he did not yield to the pressure put on him to implicate Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, who too was in jail in an ED case, said that around two years ago when he and Deshmukh were in jail, the latter shared this. “BJP can do such a thing,” he said.

Meanwhile, state Congress President Nana Patole said that the BJP government is extensively using central agencies like ED, CBI, and the Income Tax department to eliminate opponents.

"Those who accepted the BJP's offer became "pure," and those who refused were acted upon through these agencies and jailed. Fadnavis is threatening to expose audio and video clips of the opposition ... .why Fadnavis, as the Home Minister, does not take action if he has such clips instead of issuing plain threats,” asked Patole.

Patole said that Ravindra Waikar, after switching over from Shiv Sena (UBT) to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, mentioned that he had to change his party out of compulsion after his candidacy was announced.

“If Home Minister Fadnavis has any audio or video clips, he should take action; who stopped him? What is the use of making controversial statements before elections? The state's law and order have deteriorated, drugs are being brought into the state, ruining the youth, and drug mafias are being given five-star facilities in Sassoon Hospital and jails, but nothing is being said about this,” he said.