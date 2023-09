Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis pushed away a man pleading for the state government's assistance in dealing with the aftermath of the Nagpur floods on Sunday.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi posted a video of the incident on X, writing, "Arrogance of power makes one blind to people’s hardships. Look how unconstitutional deputy CM Mr Fadnavis pushes a man who’s asking for help in the Nagpur floods".