<p>Mumbai: With the IMD forecasting rains and hailstorms for four days from 17-20 March, Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> on Friday asked farmers to exercise caution. </p><p>"The meteorological department has indicated the likelihood of rain accompanied by thunder, lightning strikes, and gusty winds in some parts of the state between March 17 and 20. </p><p>This impact could primarily be felt in parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh, and Central Maharashtra. The situation is expected to intensify further between March 18 and 20, with the possibility of hailstorms in some areas as well," Fadnavis said. </p><p>"With the harvesting of Rabi season crops underway, farmers are urged to store their harvested produce in safe places or cover it properly. They should plan agricultural activities while keeping an eye on the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to prevent crop damage from potential rain and gusty winds," he said. </p>