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Fadnavis warns against black-marketing of fuel, assures diesel supply for farmers

He also issued a stern warning against black-marketing of fuel in the name of farmers, noting that some parts of the state had witnessed a sudden 20 to 30 per cent spike in sales.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 09:20 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 09:20 IST
India NewsMaharashtrafuelBlack Market

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