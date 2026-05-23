<p>Amid fuel crunch in rural areas, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed authorities to ensure an uninterrupted supply of diesel to farmers.</p><p>He also issued a stern warning against black-marketing of fuel in the name of farmers, noting that some parts of the state had witnessed a sudden 20 to 30 per cent spike in sales.</p>.Vessel carrying 20,000 tonnes of LPG crosses Strait of Hormuz, arrives at Kandla Port in Gujarat.<p>The chief minister arrived in the city to participate in the inauguration of a defence and aerospace complex.</p>.<p>He said that the district administrations have been instructed to ensure diesel availability for farmers amid reports of fuel shortages in rural areas.</p>.<p>"Petrol and diesel are not available in rural areas right now. In this regard, I have issued instructions to all district collectors and divisional commissioners that wherever necessary, diesel should be made available to farmers," he said.</p>.<p>Maharashtra has recorded around a 20 per cent rise in petrol and diesel sales in the first fortnight of May amid panic buying triggered by fears of a possible disruption in fuel supplies due to the West Asia crisis.</p>.<p>Fadnavis, who travelled to the city on a Vande Bharat train, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the country a "unique gift" through this train service, which is comparable to developed nations across the world.</p>.<p>"I enjoyed the experience very much. During the journey, I cleared files and met many people. It was a completely different and very good experience," he said.</p>.<p>Speaking about the defence complex in Shirdi, Fadnavis said the temple town had emerged as a symbol of both devotion and strength.</p>.<p>"Shirdi has now emerged as a centre of strength. It is a matter of great happiness. Devotion and strength are integrated in Indian spirituality. Only those who are powerful can establish peace. The weak can never establish peace," he said. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>