Fake cops in Thane replace jewellery they forced off elderly man with stones

An FIR has been registered at the Narpoli police station on a complaint lodged by Patil under sections 318(4) (cheating), 204 (personating a public servant), and 3(5) (a criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The police are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made so far.