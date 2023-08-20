Fake GST racket worth Rs 817 crore busted in Navi Mumbai

According to them, the investigation was initiated against the above group that they have indulged in receipt and issuance of only invoices without actual purchase and sale/supply of the goods, thereby availing and passing on ineligible GST ITC within the fictitious companies created for the purpose of inflating turnover and to avail bank loans. Searches were conducted and it was found that the entities created were non-functional or non-existent at the respective premises.

Investigation revealed that this group of firms had issued bogus invoices of Rs. 817 crores and fraudulently claimed/ availed input tax credit of Rs 147 crore and passed on similar fake input tax credit amongst themselves or to various non-existent entities.

It also appears that they also misappropriated bank loans of around Rs. 127 crores by adopting the above modus operandi.

During the financial year 2022-23, the CGST Belapur Commissionerate detected GST evasion of Rs 628 Crores, recovered/ reversed Rs 270 Crores and arrested 3 tax evaders. CGST officers are using data analysis tools to identify and trace the potential fraudsters. This case is a part of the special drive launched by the CGST Mumbai Zone against the tax fraudsters and fake ITC networks.