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Falling of trees, lightning strike not in human hands: Sena minister on student's death after tree falls on bus

An 11-year-old boy died, and four other children were injured after a large peepal tree collapsed onto their school bus on Tuesday afternoon.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 11:08 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtralightning strike

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