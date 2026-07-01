Falling of trees, lightning strike not in human hands: Sena minister on student's death after tree falls on bus

<p>MumbaI: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a>’s Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat has stirred controversy with his comments that falling of trees and lightning strike are not in human hands, while speaking on the death of a student after a tree fell on a school bus in Mumbai.</p>.<p>An 11-year-old boy died, and four other children were injured after a large <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/11-year-old-dead-after-tree-falls-on-school-bus-in-mumbai-amid-rains-4057368">peepal tree collapsed</a> onto their school bus on Tuesday afternoon.</p>.<p>Asked about this incident, the minister had said, “How was one to know that the tree was going to fall? “Falling of trees is natural. Maybe there were heavy winds,” Shirsat had said.</p>.11-year-old dead after tree falls on school bus in Mumbai amid rains.<p>Slamming the minister, Congress leader Nana Patole said that the remarks show "the level of arrogance" within the government. “The monsoon preparedness was only on paper, there was nothing on the ground,” Patole said.</p>.<p>Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Shirsat said his remarks were misconstrued.</p>.<p>“This was a very unfortunate incident. I had said that even though falling of trees is natural, civic authorities should take due precautions. Trees which are about to collapse should be removed before the onset of monsoon,” Shirsat said.</p>