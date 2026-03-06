Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Family in Mumbai awaits body of sailor killed in Gulf of Oman tanker blast

The vessel departed Europe on 8 February and was heading to Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia when it was attacked.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 06:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 06:41 IST
India NewsMaharashtra News

Follow us on :

Follow Us