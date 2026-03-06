<p>Mumbai: The Solanki family awaits the body of 33-year-old Dixit Solanki, who died in a suspected <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=missile%20attack">missile/drone attack</a> that triggered an explosion in the engine room of MT MKD Vyom off the Gulf of Oman.</p><p>MKD Vyom, which flies the Marshall Islands flag, is a tanker carrying gasoline. </p><p>It was hit around 5 nautical miles off the coast of Muscat Governorate on 1 March in the backdrop of the Israel-US strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliation.</p><p>After the strike, tugboats were sent to extinguish the fire. </p><p>The vessel departed Europe on 8 February and was heading to Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia when it was attacked.</p><p>The Solankis are residents of Mahaveer Nagar in the Kandivali West suburbs of Mumbai. </p>.Are US attacks on Iran legal?.<p>They originally hail from Ghogla in Diu, part of the union territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, slightly off the coast of Kathiawad near the Port of Veraval in Gujarat.</p><p>Dixit’s father Amritlal Solanki is himself a former seaman.</p><p>Dixit had been on board for nearly 80 days, having joined the vessel on December 10, 2025, following leave due to his mother’s death. </p><p>The National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI) has condoled the seaman's death. </p><p>“The NUSI stands firmly with every Indian seafarer during this ongoing war conflict in the Middle East. Your safety and rights are our top priority. You are not alone as NUSI is always with you and your families,” said Milind Kandalgaonkar, general secretary-cum-treasurer, NUSI. </p><p>According to him, four Indians have died so far during the conflict, which seems to be escalating. </p><p>“My deepest condolences to the Solanki family of Ghogla, Diu, for the loss of their son, Dixit. He was a crew member on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman during the ongoing conflict involving the United States-Israel and Iran. My heart goes out to your family,” said Ketan Patel, Congress President, Daman & Diu.</p>