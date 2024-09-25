Family matters not discussed in public: RSS functionary on Nadda’s remarks

However, this practice should not become a political tool and electioneering around it is wrong." On the situation in Manipur, which faced ethnic clashes, Ambekar said, "It is a serious matter, and it is serious for everyone in the country. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has also expressed concerns over the situation in that state." RSS workers are active there on the ground to establish peace. They are trying to find a solution and efforts are on for it, he said.