Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Family of four die of suspected food poisoning after eating biryani and watermelon in Mumbai

Police launch investigation to determine the exact cause of deaths
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 13:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 13:40 IST
India NewsMumbaiFood Poisoning

Follow us on :

Follow Us