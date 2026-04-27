<p>Mumbai: In a shocking incident, four members of a family died of suspected food poisoning in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>’s Pydhonie area even as the police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of deaths. </p><p>According to initial reports, the family had consumed biryani and watermelon on Saturday night. </p><p>A total of nine persons including the four family members and close relatives had dinner together around 10.30 pm on Saturday. </p><p>However, they ate watermelon around 1:00 am and 1:30 am on Sunday. </p>.Karnataka: SSLC student dies by suicide after failing in Kannada by one mark.<p>Early that morning, around 6 am, they developed symptoms of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/food-poisoning">food poisoning</a>, including loose motions and vomiting. </p><p>After consulting the family doctor, they were referred to Sir JJ Hospital at Byculla. </p><p>During the course of treatment, they all passed away. </p><p>An Accidental Death Report (ADR) case has been registered at JJ Marg police station.</p><p>The post-mortem examinations have been conducted, but the final cause of death will be confirmed only after histopathological reports are received. </p><p>The police have seized food samples and begun an investigation.</p>