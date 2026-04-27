Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Family of four die of suspected food poisoning in Mumbai’s Pydhonie

After consulting the family doctor, they were referred to Sir JJ Hospital at Byculla.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 13:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 13:40 IST
India NewsMumbaiFood Poisoning

Follow us on :

Follow Us