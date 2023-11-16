Family over politics: Watch Supriya Sule & Ajit Pawar celebrate Bhau Beej

"Bhaubeej is the festival which strengthens the weed of the sacred relationship between brother and sister" Sule said, adding best wishes for all for the festival.

The Pawar clan gathered at their stronghold, Baramati in Pune, for the occassion, with Ajit in attendance.

Ajit Pawar had recently suffered a bout of dengue that kept him away from official engagements, including the all-party meet called over the Maratha reservation issue.

Despite the split in the NCP, Sule has always maintained that her relationship with Ajit goes beyond the spectrum of politics and she's thus far been unwilling to let it impact the familial bond they share.

After Ajit's switch, Supriya came out asserting that she could never fight with her brother.

"I am boring, steady and not impulsive...Emotional relationships and professional work are two different things. I will never mix the two", she said.

On November 10, news emerged that Ajit Pawar had met his uncle, sparking political rumours. After the meeting, Ajit Pawar, along with Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, the NCP working president and Maharashtra unit president, called on Home Minister Amit Shah as well.

However, Sule was quick to quash speculations, saying the visit was a personal one, since their aunt was unwell.

"Though we have different political ideologies, we maintain our personal relations. There is a difference between professional and personal life. Every year, members from the Pawar family gather at Baramati for Diwali celebrations. However, this year my aunty is unwell, so we planned to visit her residence", Sule said.

Sule also shared more images from their Baramati reunion, captioning them "Blessed! Embracing the beauty of our traditions with pride…Baramati."

In 2024, Maharashtra will witness the nation-wide Lok Sabha polls, and also have its assembly elections. Mumbai's municipal corporation elections are also on the cards next year.