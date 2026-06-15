Farm loan waiver issue: Rohit Pawar ends hunger strike after govt assurance

<p>Pandharpur: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp-sp">NCP (SP)</a> MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday called off his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hunger-strike">hunger strike</a> demanding the removal of "stringent" conditions from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a> government's farm loan waiver scheme, after minister Girish Mahajan assured him of a meeting to discuss the issues.</p>.<p>The legislator, who is the grandnephew of NCP (SP) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharadpawar">Sharad Pawar</a>, launched the protest on Friday in Pandharpur, the town famous for the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Solapur district, pressing for a blanket loan waiver for farmers.</p>.<p>Mahajan met the MLA from the Opposition party in Pandharpur after midnight on Monday and assured him that the state government was positive about addressing farmers' concerns and committed to finding a solution to their demands. He urged Pawar to call off the hunger strike.</p>.<p>"If you think there should be amendments to the farm loan waiver scheme, come to Mumbai. We will call a meeting before the (monsoon) session, and you can explain your position. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also given his assurance. Therefore, before June 22, we will hold a meeting and arrive at a positive outcome," Mahajan said.</p>.<p>The monsoon session of the state legislature is scheduled to start on June 22.</p>.<p>Responding to the appeal, Rohit Pawar said it was futile to prolong the agitation if the state government was willing to discuss the demands.</p>.<p>"If we stretch the agitation by politicising it, it will unnecessarily create a rift and harm farmers. If the government is ready to assure a solution before the session, as the chief minister has said, we will sit together and find a solution through dialogue. We will continue our fight until the two stringent conditions in the farm loan waiver scheme are removed," he said.</p>.<p>Rohit Pawar then asked the farmers participating in the protest whether they should hold talks with the chief minister, to which the gathering responded positively.</p>.Rohit Pawar launches 'fast unto death' over farm loan waiver conditions.<p>Later, in the presence of his family and farmers, he broke the fast by visiting Sant Namdev payari or step (of the Vitthal-Rukmini temple).</p>.<p>Sant Namdev's step is the sacred first step of the Mahadwar or the main entrance of the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur. It marks the final resting place of the 13th-century saint-poet Namdev.</p>.<p>On June 2, the Maharashtra cabinet approved a Rs 36,585 crore farm loan waiver scheme, which is expected to benefit nearly 56 lakh cultivators.</p>.<p>The 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karja-mukti Yojana' provides a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh. The scheme has three components -- loan waiver, one-time settlement (OTS) and incentive benefits -- and there will be no landholding criterion for eligibility.</p>.<p>Under the waiver component, farmers whose total outstanding short-term crop loans, including principal and interest, are up to Rs 2 lakh will be eligible for complete debt relief. The loans must have been disbursed between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2025; remained overdue as of September 30, 2025; and remained unpaid till March 31, 2026.</p>.<p>The farmers whose dues exceed Rs 2 lakh will be covered under the OTS component. Such borrowers will have to clear the amount above Rs 2 lakh, after which they will become eligible for a waiver of Rs 2 lakh. They have been given until March 31, 2027, to deposit their share of the outstanding amount.</p>