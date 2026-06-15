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Homeindiamaharashtra

Farm loan waiver issue: Rohit Pawar ends hunger strike after govt assurance

The 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karja-mukti Yojana' provides a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 04:12 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 04:12 IST
India NewsMaharashtraHunger strikeGirish Mahajanfarm loan waiverRohit PawarNCP (SP)

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