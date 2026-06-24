Farmers in Maharashtra's geographical centre Jalna concerned as delayed monsoon hits sowing

<p>Black cotton soil can be seen tilled across huge stretches of farms along the Mundhwa Highway in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>'s Jalna district. The soil has a distinct smell. Reeling under the scorching sun, farmers try to spot cloud formations.</p><p>The <em>shetkari</em> (farmers) in Viregaon have tilled the land and are waiting for the rain god’s mercy. Their plea: "Deva, paus padu de" (Oh God, let it rain and bless us).</p><p>Similarly, farmers in Watur village along the same busy highway passing through the Marathwada region are concerned because of El Niño and are keeping their fingers crossed. </p><p>In fact, Jalna is considered the geographical centre of Maharashtra. </p>.El Nino casts its shadow over India's onion capital Lasalgaon; farmers hit by monsoon delay.<p>The farmers here have very few options left if it does not rain within a fortnight. For the last two days in Jalna, it has rained for a couple of hours, however, that is not enough. </p><p>On an average, Jalna receives 650 mm to 750 mm of rainfall annually. </p><p>“We are worried what is going to happen. We were planning <em>oos</em> (sugarcane) but that won't happen. We tried for moong but lost the window of sowing. Now we are praying for rains and kept the options open for soybean, tur dal and kapas (cotton)…there need to be good rains for a week to start with,” said Ganpat Ingle of Viregaon as he marked his agricultural field with fellow farmers. </p>. <p>“El Niño has left us worried. If it does not rain in the last week of this month and first fortnight of July, managing things will be difficult for us. The entire Marathwada region has seen several drought. This time sowing of crops have been delayed because of no rainfall. On the other hand reservoirs levels are dropping,” added Taufiq Qureshi, a farmer from Watur.</p><p>"The wells and ponds have dried up," he said pointing out that groundwater recharge is a long-term solution to the recurring crisis. "Tanker supplies are there and we are getting drinking water," he added.</p>.Parched fields, anxious farmers: Delayed rains threaten Maharashtra's onion belt.<p>Jalna relies on water from the reservoirs of the Godavari and Purna river basins, however, now it is being primarily being used for drinking water supplies. </p><p>Marathwada means "the house of Marathi speaking people” and in fact, was liberated on September 17, 1948 from the Nizam Rule more than a year after India attained Independence.</p><p>The Marathwada region has eight districts — Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (earlier known as Aurangabad), Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Dharashiv (earlier known as Osmanabad), and Parbhani. </p><p>Geographically it borders Telangana and Karnataka and within Maharashtra is surrounded by North Maharashtra and Vidarbha, which also faced agrarian distress. </p><p>In terms of size — 64,590 sq km — it is bigger than several Indian States and some European countries. </p><p>In the last three years — 2023, 2024 and 2025 — more than 3,000 farmers had died by suicide in Marathwada.</p><p>“The people of Marathwada are hard-working and have faced several crisis in the past. They make a comeback. But this time the situation is really concerning. We are in end of June. There have been no rains. El Niño is playing a havoc. In such a situation, Marathwada remains vulnerable,” said Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-based writer and political analyst Nisar Ahmed Khan.</p><p>At Viregaon, Shelke brothers, Shivray and Shivam, were seen inspecting their field and hoping for the best to happen. “We seem to be hoping against hopes. We cannot bear another year of distress. For us, it is a difficult situation,” they said, adding that they are closely observing the IMD forecasts from Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Hyderabad. "We are ready for sowing, a week of continuous rainfall we will start, we will not take chances," they pointed out. </p> <p><strong>Seed capital</strong></p><p>Located 60 km away from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the headquarters of the Marathwada division, Jalna is known a the seed capital of India. The production of hybrid seeds has brought the city to the international map. The concentration of headquarters of leading agrotechnology companies like Mahyco, Mahindra, Bejo-Sheetal has attracted talent pool.</p>.<p><strong>'City of Steel' </strong></p><p>The development of steel rolling mills became the foundation of the region's modern economy. Today, the presence of numerous steel processing and rolling enterprises defines the city's industrial profile and has attracted a workforce from several parts of India. </p>.<p><strong>Rainfall data</strong></p><p>Jalna district's average annual rainfall ranges between 650 mm to 750 mm. </p><p>The district often experiences drought with rainfall recording as low as 400 mmto 450 mm.</p>