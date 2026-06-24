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Farmers in Maharashtra's geographical centre Jalna concerned as delayed monsoon hits sowing

They have very few options left if it does not rain enough within a fortnight.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 07:22 IST
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Long stretches of parched agricultural fields along the Mundhwa highway in Jalna district of Maharashtra.

Long stretches of parched agricultural fields along the Mundhwa highway in Jalna district of Maharashtra.

Credit: DH Photo/Mrityunjay Bose 

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Published 24 June 2026, 07:22 IST
India NewsmonsoonIndiaMaharahstra

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