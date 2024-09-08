Father, son take turns raping relative in Thane; duo, victim's husband detained

Thane: A man and his son were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman working in a brick kiln in Kalyan in Thane district, a police official said.

The father-son duo and a minor entered the hut of the woman and raped her in turns on September 6, the Murbad Sub Divisional Police Officer Jagdish Shinde said.

"The accused are father-in-law (50) and brother-in-law (22) of the victim. The juvenile has been detained. The victim's husband has also been detained. The victim is severely injured following the gangrape and is admitted in Thane civil hospital," he said.