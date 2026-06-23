Fiancée, her friend pushes trekker into deep gorge in Pune, then claim it was 'accident'

<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trekker">trekker</a> who was initially believed to have died in an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/accident">accident</a> was allegedly pushed into a gorge by his fiancée and her male friend, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The victim, Ketan Vishal Agarwal, died after falling into a deep gorge during a trek in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a>. However, police now suspect the fall was not accidental.</p>.<p>According to officials, Agarwal's fiancée and her friend allegedly pushed him into the gorge and later tried to pass off the incident as an accident. Agarwal and her fiancée were engaged in February.</p>.Bengaluru PG owner murdered for objecting to washing legs inside building; two college students arrested.<p>Both the accused been detained for questioning, police said.</p>.<p>The case, which was earlier being treated as an accidental death, is now being investigated as a murder. Police said further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the killing.</p>.<p>More details are awaited.</p><p><em><strong>(With PTI inputs)</strong></em></p>