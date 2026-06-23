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Homeindiamaharashtra

Fiancée, her friend pushes trekker into deep gorge in Pune, then claim it was 'accident'

The victim's fiancée and her friend allegedly pushed him into the gorge and later tried to pass off the incident as an accident.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 09:22 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimemurderPuneTrekker

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