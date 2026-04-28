Fiery birthday celebrations land Mumbai man in trouble, arrested for setting part of road ablaze

<p>A 33-year-old man was arrested for setting part of a road in Mumbai's Goregaon on fire to create a birthday reel for social media, which was seen burning in the shape of his age-numbered 33.</p><p>According to reports, a journalist’s tweet tagging Mumbai Police brought the viral reel to the notice of officials, prompting them to take immediate action.</p><p>In the 25-second video clip, a man was seen allegedly pouring petrol on the road in the shape of the number "33" and setting it ablaze to mark his 33rd birthday.</p>.<p>Following the tweet, reports confirmed that police reached the scene near the Sunteck City residential complex on Ram Mandir Road in Goregaon West shortly thereafter.</p>.<p>The man was identified as one Fahad Shaikh, a 33-year-old automobile dealer from Jogeshwari West.</p><p>Goregaon police have booked him under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an FIR was subsequently registered against him.</p><p>Police said the act of pouring an inflammable liquid on the road and setting it ablaze posed considerable risk to life and safety of others.</p>