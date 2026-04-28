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Fiery birthday celebrations land Mumbai man in trouble, arrested for setting part of road ablaze

According to reports, a journalist’s tweet tagging Mumbai Police brought the viral reel to the notice of officials, prompting to take immediate action.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 14:00 IST
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