FIR against five people for stalking woman, damaging her car in Mumbai

<p>Mumbai: Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against five people for allegedly stalking a woman and damaging her car in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, an official said.</p>.<p>According to the MIDC police station official, the incident took place on Tuesday night outside a club on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) when the victim went to meet another woman.</p>.<p>A group of five persons was waiting outside the club and their intention was to attack the woman whom the victim had come to meet, he said.</p>.<p>However, the official did not disclose the reason behind the planned attack.</p>.<p>When the victim reached the spot in a car, the five men allegedly stalked her and later damaged her vehicle, he said.</p>.<p>She lodged a complaint based on which an FIR was filed against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said the official, adding a probe was underway.</p>