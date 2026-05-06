Fire at underground T2 Metro station in Mumbai; services briefly hit, nobody hurt

<p>Mumbai: A fire broke out at the underground T2 Airport Metro Station in Mumbai's Andheri (East) on Wednesday, prompting the authorities to evacuate the passengers from the premises, officials said.</p>.<p>Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred at 4.10 pm, they said, adding that the metro rail services in the underground corridor of the Metro Aqua Line 3 between Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade was briefly affected.</p>.Sattva Group plans Rs 5,500 crore project in Mumbai.<p>A civic official said the fire erupted in the technical room of the metro station.</p>.<p>The incident was reported to the Mumbai fire brigade at 4.13 pm, following which emergency teams were rushed to the spot, he said.</p>.<p>A fire brigade official said three fire engines and two jumbo tankers reached the site and the fire was doused by 4.30 pm.</p>.<p>Smoke permeated the underground station premises, due to which the firefighters had to use breathing apparatus during the operation, he said.</p>.<p>Nobody was injured in the incident, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.</p>.<p>The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), which operates the services, however, termed it a "minor smoke incident".</p>.<p>In a statement, it said, "A minor smoke incident was reported at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA)-T2 station today and was promptly addressed by the on-site team." As a precautionary measure, the station was briefly evacuated and trains did not halt at the CSMIA-T2 station during this period, it added.</p>.Mumbai police forms SIT to investigate fake birth certificate scam.<p>"Services between Sahar Road and Aarey stations were temporarily affected. However, normal operations have been restored," the MMRCL said.</p>.<p>According to the MMRCL, all necessary safety protocols were followed and the situation was fully brought under control.</p>.<p>In November 2024, a fire had broken out in the basement of the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) metro underground station. </p>