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Fire at underground T2 Metro station in Mumbai; services briefly hit, nobody hurt

A civic official said the fire erupted in the technical room of the metro station.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 14:05 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 14:05 IST
India NewsMaharashtraFireMumbai Metro

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