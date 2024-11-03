Home
Fire breaks out in Mumbai hospital premises, doused

The fire broke out in the cotton storage facility of the Cama & Albless Hospital for women and children shortly after midnight, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 02:04 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 02:04 IST
