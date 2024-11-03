Fire breaks out in Mumbai hospital premises, doused

<p>Mumbai: A minor fire broke out in the premises of a hospital in south Mumbai early on Sunday and was brought under control, a fire brigade official said.</p>.<p>The fire broke out in the cotton storage facility of the Cama & Albless Hospital for women and children shortly after midnight, the official said.</p>.Massive fire at factory in Delhi's Alipur, 34 fire tenders rushed in.<p>The fire call was received at 2 am and the fire was extinguished at 2.30 am, the official said, adding firecrackers are suspected to have caused the blaze.</p>.<p>Nobody was injured in the fire, he said.</p>