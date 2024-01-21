Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Ambedkar Hospital, none hurt

Mumbai: A fire broke out at Dr Ambedkar Hospital at Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli, Mumbai on Sunday.
The patients were shifted to safety when the fire broke out. The fire started around 1:47 am and was doused by 2:25 am, according to information received from the Mumbai Police and Mumbai Fire Brigade.
“The fire was confined to the main cable of the air suction motor in ICU on the ground floor plus upper three-floored hospital building. As precautionary measure six patients of ICU Ward were shifted to nearby casualty ward in presence of doctors,” officials of the Disaster Management Unit of Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation said.
While four patients were shifted to the Krantiveer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital in Vikhroli, two were shifted to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.