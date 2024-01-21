Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Ambedkar Hospital, none hurt

“The fire was confined to the main cable of the air suction motor in ICU on the ground floor plus upper three-floored hospital building. As precautionary measure six patients of ICU Ward were shifted to nearby casualty ward in presence of doctors,” officials of the Disaster Management Unit of Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation said.

While four patients were shifted to the Krantiveer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital in Vikhroli, two were shifted to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.