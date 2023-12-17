JOIN US
Homeindiamaharashtra

Fire damages two mobile phone towers in Thane

No person was injured in the blaze, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.
Last Updated 17 December 2023, 05:19 IST

Thane: Two mobile phone towers caught fire in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, civic officials said.

The fire broke out at 4.12 am at a spot in a chawl (row tenements) where the two towers were installed, he said.

The towers and their wiring were damaged in the blaze, he said.

Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot on receiving the message and put out the fire after more than an hour, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

(Published 17 December 2023, 05:19 IST)
