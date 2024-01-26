Two fires break out at Mumbai restaurant, timber market; 1 charred body recovered from each spot

A lever-4 fire broke out at a restaurant in Mumbai's Kamathipura, Grant Road at around 2 am, reported PTI. One death has been reported so far in the fire.

Another major fire broke out at a timber market in south Mumbai early on Friday where a charred body of a man has been found, a civic official said. The fire was confined to the wood stock in a large area in the Chor Bazaar locality of Grant Road in south Mumbai, the official added, reported PTI. The fire started at around 2 am, and 20 fire engines were deployed to douse the flames, the official added.

"One death has been reported so far in the fire at restaurant in Kamathipura. One unknown male person's charred body was found in the bathroom at said premises and was moved to J J Hospital in Amb 108. Enquiry about any other injured or missing person is in progress," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said as per ANI.