Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Fire erupts at residential building in Mumbai’s Goregaon; woman rescued

A woman was rescued by the firefighters and was taken to a trauma care centre in a private vehicle, the official said.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 16:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 March 2026, 16:34 IST
MaharashtraFireGoregaon suburbsMumbai City

Follow us on :

Follow Us