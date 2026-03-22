<p>Mumbai: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire">fire</a> broke out in a 24-storey residential building in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai’s</a> Goregaon East area on Sunday evening, following which a woman was rescued, civic officials said.</p>.<p>The blaze was reported at Lakshya Chandi Building in Gokuldham Colony on Krishna Vatika Marg, near the district court, around 7.20 pm, they said.</p>.<p>A civic official said the fire was confined to the sixth floor of the residential tower.</p>.Inquiry ordered into ‘25 fire incidents’ in 24 hours at Kudremukh.<p>At least eight fire engines of the Mumbai Fire Brigade and other vehicles have reached the spot, and a firefighting operation is underway, he said.</p>.<p>A woman was rescued by the firefighters and was taken to a trauma care centre in a private vehicle, the official said.</p>.<p>Police, employees from the electricity provider, 108 ambulances and local ward staff of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmc">Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation</a> were rushed to the site to support firefighting and rescue operations, he added.</p>