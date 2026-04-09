<p>Mumbai: A fire broke out at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Thursday. </p><p>Airport operations were not affected. </p><p>The fire was reported from Terminal 1 of the CSMIA. </p><p>The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Fire Brigade and Mumbai Police were mobilised. </p><p>The fire was reported at 1835 hrs, the MFB said.</p><p>The fire took place at the ‘1B Circle’ of Terminal 1 (Santacruz-Vile Parle) of CSMIA.</p><p>The fire was confined to the ground floor of a ground-plus-three structure. </p><p>No injuries or casualties were reported. </p><p>“A minor fire was reported at Terminal 1 due to a short circuit at 18:10 hrs. The fire was immediately brought under control by the emergency response teams within minutes. Airport operations remain unaffected,” a CSMIA spokesperson said. </p>