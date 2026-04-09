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Fire erupts at Terminal 1 of Mumbai international airport, flight operations unaffected

The fire was confined to the ground floor of a ground-plus-three structure.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 15:12 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 15:12 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraFireChhatrapati Shivaji International Airport

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