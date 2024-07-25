Fire in high rise in Mumbai's Borivali kills senior citizen; three injured

"The fire was confined to electric wiring and cables in the electric duct between the first and 16th floor. Four people were rushed to a private hospital due to suffocation caused by the fire and fumes. Doctors declared Mahendra Shah (70) dead on arrival. Three others, identified as Ranjana Rajput (59), Shivani Rajput (26), and Shobha Savle (70) are hospitalised. They are stable," he said.