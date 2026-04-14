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Fire Services Day observed in Mumbai

The tragedy, which occurred on April 12, 1944, remains one of Mumbai’s worst industrial disasters.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMaharashtra Newsfire services

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