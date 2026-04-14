<p>Mumbai: Marking one of the darkest chapters in the city’s history, Fire Services Day was observed on Tuesday, commemorating the victims of the Bombay Dock Explosions. The tragedy, which occurred on April 12, 1944—82 years ago—remains one of Mumbai’s worst industrial disasters.</p><p>The week beginning April 14 is observed nationwide as Fire Services Week to honour the sacrifices of firefighters and promote awareness about fire safety.</p>.Mumbai’s historic Sassoon Dock to be transformed into modern, eco-friendly fishing harbour.<p>The explosions, which struck without warning during World War II, initially led many to believe that Bombay was under enemy attack. The blaze at the docks resembled a volcanic eruption, sending shockwaves across the city.</p><p>The first explosion occurred at 4.06 pm, followed by a more powerful blast at 4.41 pm. The British cargo vessel SS Fort Stikine, loaded with ammunition and other hazardous materials, triggered the catastrophe. The impact was so intense that it was recorded at the Colaba observatory and on seismographs across the country.</p><p>The ship had sailed from England on February 24, 1944, as part of a convoy, carrying war supplies intended for operations against Japan. In addition to ammunition, it transported aircraft spares, gold bars, and even a fighter plane. During a stopover in Karachi, additional combustible cargo—cotton bales, oil, sulphur, and scrap iron—was loaded.</p><p>On April 14, the vessel remained docked at Victoria Dock awaiting unloading when a fire broke out around 2 pm. Despite efforts by the crew and fire services, the blaze could not be contained. Orders to abandon the ship were issued shortly before 4 pm, moments before the explosions tore the vessel apart. The blasts shattered windows up to 12kms away.</p><p>It took three days to bring the fire under control. In the aftermath, nearly 8,000 workers toiled for seven months to clear around 500,000 tonnes of debris and restore port operations. The official death toll stood at 740, including 476 military personnel, while over 1,800 were injured. As many as 27 ships were destroyed.</p><p>A remembrance ceremony was held at the Byculla Command Centre in Mumbai, centred on the theme <em>‘Safe School, Safe Hospital, Fire-Safe Society’</em>. The initiative emphasised the need for stronger fire safety infrastructure, regular audits, and the integration of modern technologies such as IoT-based monitoring systems.</p><p>Chief Fire Officer R Ambulgekar highlighted that firefighting is not merely a profession but a service rooted in responsibility and dedication, urging citizens to be more proactive about fire safety.</p><p>Milind Shah, Director of Newage Fire Protection, stressed the importance of prevention through smart technologies, noting that real-time monitoring systems can significantly reduce response time and protect lives and property.</p><p>Santosh Warick, Director of Maharashtra Fire Services, underscored the need for continuous monitoring systems and advanced training facilities, including plans for a modern fire academy. He reiterated the department’s guiding principle: <em>“We serve to save.”</em></p>