Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Firing outside house of Maharashtra minister's nephew in Dharashiv; case registered

The incident occurred around 12:40 am in Sonari village, around 225 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 September 2024, 08:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unidentified men allegedly opened fire outside of the house of Maharashtra Minister Tanaji Sawant's nephew in Dharashiv district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 12:40 am in Sonari village, around 225 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Two motorcycle-borne men fired in the air outside the house of Dhananjay Sawant, nephew of the state health minister, an official from Ambi police station told PTI.

"We have recovered three bullet shells from the spot. A case has been registered against relevant provisions of the Arms Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2024, 08:52 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT