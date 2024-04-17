Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Original Aadhaar cards, bike documents helped cops to identify suspects

Mumbai: The original Aadhaar cards submitted by two suspects, wanted in connection with the firing at actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence, for a rent agreement and bike purchase documents helped police to establish their identities, an official said on Tuesday.

After identifying the duo, police used human and technical intelligence to track them.

Joint teams of the Kutch-West and Mumbai Police nabbed Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) late Monday night from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat, less than 48 hours after one of them had opened fire at Khan's house.

"A preliminary probe suggested that both Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta were hired by the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi to open fire at Khan's house," Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kutch West, Mahendra Bagadiya, said earlier in the day.