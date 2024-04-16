JOIN US
india

Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: Alleged shooter, accomplice arrested

Two persons including the man who allegedly opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence here have been arrested from Gujarat, Mumbai police said on Tuesday.
Last Updated 16 April 2024, 02:07 IST

Mumbai: Two persons including the man who allegedly opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence here have been arrested from Gujarat, Mumbai police said on Tuesday.

The two were nabbed from Bhuj by a Mumbai crime branch team and they were being brought to the city, a senior official said.

The arrested men were identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal. Motorcycle-borne shooters had opened fire outside Galaxy Apartments, Khan's residence in Bandra area, in the early hours of Sunday.

(Published 16 April 2024, 02:07 IST)
