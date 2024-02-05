Firing: Sena ministers meet Fadnavis, seek action against BJP MLA for allegations against CM

On Friday night, Ganpat Gaikwad, a three-time MLA from Kalyan East, opened fire inside the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar in Thane district and injured Mahesh Gaikwad, a former Corporator of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation and the Ulhasnagar city Shiv Sena chief and Rahul Patil.

“Shinde is trying to establish a kingdom of criminals in Maharashtra. Shinde betrayed Uddhav Thackeray, he will also betray BJP… he owes me crores of rupees. Shinde should resign if Maharashtra is to be well-managed. This is my humble request to Fadnavis saheb and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Ganpat Gaikwad said before his arrest by the Thane police.

The comments against an MLA from ally BJP has not gone down well in the ranks and files of Shiv Sena.

Desai, who is also the Guardian Minister of Thane, said that the comments were baseless and unwarranted.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Gaikwad, who got six bullet injuries and Rahul Patil, who sustained two gunshot wounds are recovering in the Jupiter Hospital in Thane city.

Shinde’s son and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde met Mahesh Gaikwad and inquired about his health from the doctors.