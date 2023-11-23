First-ever Mumbai Festival to honour those who keep India's financial capital moving

Mumbai: The first-ever Mumbai Festival, scheduled to be held from January 20-28 next year will honour people who keep India's financial capital moving.

The nine-day Mumbai Festival 2024 aims to showcase the spirit of unity with the theme 'Everyone's Invited'. The theme emphasizes the inclusivity of Mumbai as the melting pot that welcomes and embraces everyone in the city of dreams, 'Sapno Ka Gateway.'

The festival will feature cultural events, musical events, food festivals, and more.

One of the unique highlights of the festival is 'Mumbai Walks', wherein the icons of the city would come together to felicitate and pay a tribute to the heroes of Mumbai who keep the 'maximum-city' moving, comprising the dabbawallas, the police havildars, the BEST bus drivers and conductors, sweepers, cleaning crews and so on.

The details of the festival were announced by Tourism Minister Girish Mahajan along with leading businessman Anand Mahindra, who is the Chairperson of the Mumbai Festival Advisory Committee, in the presence of Dr B N Patil, Director, Directorate of Tourism.