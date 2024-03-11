First phase of Mumbai coastal road inaugurated; CM Shinde calls it engineering marvel

After the inauguration, CM Shinde and other dignitaries showed green flags to the electric buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) ferrying women and a vintage car rally on the coastal road.

The work on the ambitious project started on October 13, 2018 and its projected cost is Rs 12,721 crore.

A world-class Central Park spread over several acres will come up along the road, named 'Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road, according to CM Shinde.

He said the coastal road was built using advanced technology and it can be called an 'engineering marvel'.

All precautions have been taken for the safety of people on this road, he said, adding that its second phase will be opened for traffic in May.

The coastal road will be connected to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and there onwards it will be extended up to Dahisar, he said.

The 53-km-long coastal road, being constructed till Dahisar, will help the people in saving fuel and time, besides reducing pollution, the CM said.

The coastal road has been named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (son of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) and opened on the occasion of his death anniversary, he noted.

A statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will be erected in Worli, next to the coastal road, Shinde said.