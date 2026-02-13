<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bombay%20High%20court">Bombay High Court</a> invoked American novelist F Scott Fitzgerald while refusing compensation to a man injured in a railway accident, citing the line: “First you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes you.” A single bench of Justice Jitendra Jain, in an order passed on Wednesday, a copy of which was made available on Thursday, said alcohol ruins everything.</p><p>The court dismissed an appeal filed by a city resident challenging a 2014 order of the Railway Claims Tribunal denying him compensation for injuries suffered at a railway platform.</p><p>It said the applicant was denied relief because the injury was due to an act committed in a state of intoxication.</p><p>"Alcohol ruins, it ruins everything. Physical and mental health, relationships, causes family breakdown, social dysfunction, career disruption and has severe long-term lifestyle consequences," the HC said in its order.</p>.Low taxes making sugary drinks, alcohol more affordable: WHO.<p>"I am reminded of this quote by F. Scott Fitzgerald. First you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes you," Justice Jain said.</p><p>The applicant, a lab assistant with Bombay Hospital, claimed that around midnight on March 10, 2001, he was waiting at Marine Lines station to board a train when he was struck by an approaching train.</p><p>He was initially taken to GT Hospital and later shifted to Bombay Hospital, as per which he had consumed large quantities of liquor.</p><p>The HC order noted that it cannot be held that the incident was "untoward" and hence liable for compensation.</p><p>"When a person is so heavily drunk, then his act of standing close to the border of the platform would be a case falling under Section 124A of the Railways Act, which bars compensation if the person is intoxicated," HC said. </p>