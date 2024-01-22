Hindu-Muslim groups argue in Maharashtra ahead of Ram temple consecration; 5 arrested

Police took five people in custody on Sunday after an argument broke out between people of the Hindu and the Muslim community in Maharashtra's Nyay Nagar area.

Jayant Bajbale, DCP said "At around 11 pm yesterday, some people of the Hindu community were raising slogans in 3-4 vehicles in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road adjacent to Mumbai. After this, an argument started with some people belonging to the Muslim community. Seeing the deteriorating situation, the police vehicle immediately reached the spot and took some people into custody," as per ANI.