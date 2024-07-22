Five deaths due to rain-related incidents reported in Maharashtra

Mumbai: At least five persons have died in rain-related incidents over the weekend in Maharashtra that has been battered by heavy rainfall for the past few days.

According to Maharashtra government’s State Disaster Situation Report, four persons have died of drowning on Sunday while one is reported missing.

On Saturday, a 75-year-old woman died in the Grand Road area of Mumbai in an incident of slab collapse.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Maharashtra in the upcoming days.

Because of the inundation and flood-like situation, NDRF has been deployed in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Konkan region; and Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara in Western Maharashtra.