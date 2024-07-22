Five deaths due to rain-related incidents reported in Maharashtra

Mumbai: At least five persons have died in rain-related incidents over the weekend in Maharashtra that has been battered by heavy rainfall for the past few days.
According to Maharashtra government’s State Disaster Situation Report, four persons have died of drowning on Sunday while one is reported missing.
On Saturday, a 75-year-old woman died in the Grand Road area of Mumbai in an incident of slab collapse.
According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Maharashtra in the upcoming days.
Because of the inundation and flood-like situation, NDRF has been deployed in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Konkan region; and Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara in Western Maharashtra.
There was a massive inundation and flooding in parts of Kolhapur district, which borders Karnataka, as the catchment areas received heavy rainfall. The Panchganga river, in several places, is flowing over the danger level.
The coastal Konkan districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg have been receiving heavy downpour for the past one week.
Five rivers in the Ratnagiri district - Jagbudi, Vashishti, Shastri, Kajli, Kodvali, Muchkundi and Bavnadi are flowing over the danger level - which disrupted the Mumbai-Goa road traffic.
A flood-like situation was reported near the Warana river in Shirala taluka of Sangli district.
At CBD Belapur in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai, around 60 revellers had to be rescued by forming a human chain.
On Sunday, parts of Mumbai-MMR received over 150 mm rainfall resulting in heavy water logging in some areas.
