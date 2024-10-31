Five held for gangrape of woman in Maharashtra's Amravati

<p>Amravati: Five persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Amravati district, a police official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The victim has told police the crime occurred after she left her house on Tuesday following a quarrel with her parents, the official said.</p>.<p>"As per the complainant, two youths gave her a lift on their two-wheeler. They took her to a secluded place, plied her with liquor and raped her. Three more persons were also involved in the gangrape," he said.</p>.Judicial custody for eight accused in gang-rape case of Bengal woman.<p>After the victim approached police on Wednesday morning, a case was registered and one person was initially apprehended with the help of CCTV footage.</p>.<p>"His interrogation led to the arrest of four others within two hours. Further probe is underway," the official informed.</p>