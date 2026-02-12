<p>Mumbai: At least five persons were injured after a lift collapsed from the fourth floor of an 18-storey residential building in Byculla area of central Mumbai on Wednesday night, officials said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at Jay Krupa Tower, located at Ghodapdeo Cross Lane No. 1, at around 10 pm, officials said, citing information received from Mumbai Police Control.</p>.<p>According to preliminary information, the lift plunged from the fourth floor following a suspected cable failure, a civic official said.</p>.<p>Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, BEST personnel, ambulances and local ward staff rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.</p>.<p>Of the five injured persons, three were shifted to the state-run JJ Hospital, one to Balaji Hospital and another to Jaslok Hospital, the official said, adding that an update on their health condition is awaited. </p>