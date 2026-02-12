Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Five injured in lift crash at Mumbai highrise

The incident occurred at Jay Krupa Tower, located at Ghodapdeo Cross Lane No. 1, at around 10 pm, officials said, citing information received from Mumbai Police Control.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 00:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 00:24 IST
India NewsMumbai

Follow us on :

Follow Us