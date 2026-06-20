Five killed as temple roof collapses in Maharashtra's Parbhani; several injured

<p>Mumbai: At least five persons were killed and several others injured when a portion of an under-construction assembly hall (sabha mandap) at the renowned Hanuman Temple in Yashwadi village of Manwat taluka in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>'s Parbhani district collapsed on Saturday, triggering a major rescue operation.</p><p>Senior district administration and police officials rushed to the spot to oversee rescue and relief efforts as emergency teams worked to clear debris and assist those trapped beneath the structure.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed in the accident.</p><p>"I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. We share their grief. The injured are receiving medical treatment, while the local administration is carrying out relief and rescue operations on a war footing," Fadnavis said.</p><p>Minister of State for Women and Child Development Meghna Bordikar said instructions were issued immediately to the district administration, police, health department and disaster management authorities to expedite rescue operations.</p>.Monsoon fury in Bengaluru: Two dead, three injured in separate rain-related accidents.<p>"Ambulances, medical teams, revenue officials, police personnel and local rescue teams have reached the site. Efforts are underway on a war footing to safely evacuate all those affected," she said.</p><p>Bordikar noted that the temple attracts devotees from Parbhani and neighbouring districts, particularly on Saturdays.</p><p>"The footfall is especially high on weekends, and the number of devotees often swells significantly," she said.</p><p>NCP MLA Rajesh Vitekar was also present at the site and monitored the rescue efforts.</p><p>Parbhani Collector Sanjaysinh Chavan said the collapse occurred in the assembly hall being constructed in front of the temple.</p><p>"Devotees had gathered at the temple when the columns of the under-construction hall collapsed. The entire slab did not cave in, but the supporting pillars gave way, trapping several people underneath. Rescue teams responded immediately," he said.</p><p>According to officials, around 20 persons were pulled out from the debris. Of them, 15 sustained injuries and were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while some were reported to be in critical condition.</p><p>The incident has raised questions about construction safety standards and supervision at religious sites that attract large gatherings of devotees. Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the cause of the collapse.</p>