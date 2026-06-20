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Homeindiamaharashtra

Five killed as temple roof collapses in Maharashtra's Parbhani; several injured

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed in the accident.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 11:54 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 11:54 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAccidenttemple

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