Five people attack Mumbai priests with sticks and knives; two arrested

The priests sustained minor injuries in the attack. After locals apprised the cops, they reached the spot; however, the attackers had fled the scene. The Mumbai police is now investigating the matter to find out the reason for the attack on the priests.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 August 2024, 05:05 IST

Mumbai Police on Monday arrested two people for allegedly attacking two priests who according to ANI were returning from Church after prayers on August 17. The priests are said to have been attacked by five people with sticks and knives.

More details awaited...

Published 19 August 2024, 05:05 IST
