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Five-year-old accidental death turns out to be murder in Maharashtra; 4 friends of victim arrested

Senior Police Inspector Atmaji Sawant received information indicating that the suspected accidental death was actually a cold-blooded murder, the official said.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 18:13 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 18:13 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

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