'Flamingo killer' sign board taken down after 7 pink birds die in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: After seven flamingos died after crashing into one ‘killer’ sign board near a Navi Mumbai wetland in two back-to-back incidents in a span of weeks, the board has now been dismantled.

Green groups have heaved a sigh of relief at the response from the local city planner the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra, but said it is better late than never.

The sign board, which only indicated the location of the waterways terminal at the jetty itself, did not serve any purpose. "It is like putting up a sign at the Taj Mahal proclaiming what the monument is," said NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar.

The birds also face blinding light pollution due to the flood lights in the area, avid birder and activist Jyoti Nadkarni pointed out.

As four flamingos were killed after hitting the sign board a fortnight ago, Kumar and fellow activists such as Rekha Sankhala and Jyoti Nadkarni have demanded that the sign board must be dismantled as it stood in the flight path of the migratory birds to and from DPS Lake, an intertidal wetland at Nerul in Navi Mumbai.

Three more pink birds were killed on Friday following which the activists pressed their demand again.