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Flamingos arrive, but skip major Navi Mumbai lakes as toxicity rises

“The birds are a signal. If they are not landing, something is seriously wrong,” an activist said.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 03:58 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 03:58 IST
MumbaiMaharashtrawildlifeNavi MumbaiFlamingo

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