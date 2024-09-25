Focus is on 2036 Olympics, says MLC Satyajeet Tambe at launch of 'One Maharashtra, One Goal' initiative

Mumbai: The The Society for Transformation, Inclusion, and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS Foundation), a National Sports Promotion Organisation (NSPO) recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, launched its 'One Maharashtra One Goal' initiative, a part of the nationwide 'One India One Goal' program, aimed at fostering grassroots sports development and empowering young athletes in the state.

Eyeing the Olympics 2036 which would be hosted by India, Independent MLC Satyajeet Tambe took over as the President of the Governing Council STAIRS Foundation Maharashtra.

According to him, the aim of the 'One Maharashtra, One Goal' movement would be to ensure that the country would not simply serve as hosts but also excel in sports and athletics, which is otherwise lacking in comparison to other countries.

"This is not just an event or initiative but a movement of 12 years after which we will host the Olympics. Over the last 124 years, India won 41 medals, out of which 13 comes from Hockey itself. The 2036 Olympics should overtake all the previous performances since 1900," Tambe said during the launch of the Maharashtra leg of 'One Nation One Goal’, on Wednesday.

Tambe further added that the sports economy is to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore.

"However, it is restricted majorly to Tier 1 cities. Through the initiative, 42000 villages across Maharashtra will have sports clubs which will act as a platform for the budding talents and help catapult them into the centre stage. The programme will understand how to promote sports besides cricket, how to scout talent, to acquire them, train them, and hone their skills. Maharashtra should be the top performing Olympic and sports state in India in the coming decade," Tambe stated.

The STAIRS Foundation announced that district-level matches will begin in September 2024 culminating in State Youth Games in the month of December. The organisation will soon announce notable athletes and influential personalities from Maharashtra as brand ambassadors for the programme, further encouraging youth participation.

Founder and President of the STAIRS Foundation Siddhartha Upadhyay, expressed his enthusiasm for the Foundation’s expansion in Maharashtra under Tambe's leadership.

"STAIRS Foundation has always been committed to identifying and nurturing talent from the grassroots level. With Shri Satyajeet Tambe’s proven leadership and dedication to youth development, we are confident that Maharashtra will become a key state in our mission to create a robust sports culture in India. This association reflects our shared vision of creating a supportive environment that encourages participation, excellence, and inclusivity in sports across the nation," said Upadhyay.