Food delivery executive on motorbike hit by truck in Navi Mumbai dies

Thane: A 22-year-old man working for an online food delivery firm was killed after a truck dashed his motorbike in Navi Mumbai, police said.
Anjanikumar Mourya was out for food delivery when a truck, allegedly driven by Vikas Patil, hit his motorbike near Kopra in Kharghar area around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, said an official.
Mourya was declared brought dead at hospital.
A case of rash and negligent driving was registered against the truck driver but no arrest has been made yet, said the police official.
Published 11 June 2024, 04:40 IST